Keeping faith in trade and globalisation

This was never going to be an easy year for global trade, despite the remarkable performance in 2021 international flows which managed to shrug off the ravages of Covid-19. Figures released in February showed that trade in goods stayed strong last year and trade in services retraced the pre-pandemic levels. Global trade, in fact, set a new record of US$28.5 trillion (S$38.7 trillion). This marked an increase of 25 per cent over 2020 and 13 per cent over 2019, the year before the pandemic. To be sustainable, the growth streak would have needed support from a robust global economy. Not only is that missing now, but the war in Ukraine has also exacerbated uncertainties. With severe sanctions on Russia, the world's 11th-largest economy, the outlook has turned uncertain.

Seen from the region, the United States' preoccupation with the war in Europe has fanned worries that it may be too distracted to pay attention to the Asia-Pacific. Of even bigger concern are signs that the world's two largest economies, both significant trade partners of regional economies, are recoiling from each other. In congressional testimony last week, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration was not considering removing Trump-era tariffs and was not hopeful Beijing would change practices - such as inadequate protections for intellectual property, large industrial subsidies and unequal market access - which the US has labelled as problematic. Instead, Washington is pivoting towards rebuilding its domestic manufacturing base and re-shoring supply chains. China, too, has changed tack, signalling increasing unhappiness with the current world order. Amid a slowing economy, its priority is on its domestic market and political stability in a year when President Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term. Together, these moves point to a decoupling under way and the likely emergence of two economic blocs in a blow to globalisation.