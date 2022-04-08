Higher fuel costs will spark change

Like many countries, Singapore is being hit by rising fuel prices, a phenomenon that pre-dates the Russian war on Ukraine, but which the war has intensified. Singapore's reliance on imported natural gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs has led to electricity tariffs rising since April last year. Indications are that because of the war and rising demand as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, fuel prices will remain elevated for the foreseeable future. With electricity tariffs set to rise by around 10 per cent over the next quarter, households are likely to face higher utility bills at least through June. Petrol prices could also spike upwards periodically in the face of supply disruptions arising from sanctions on Russian oil and logistical problems.

In such an environment, it is tempting to press for fuel subsidies to cushion the blow to consumers and businesses. But this would artificially support fuel consumption, hold back energy restructuring and also be inequitable by subsidising the minority of the population who own cars.