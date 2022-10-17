Fresh support to relieve inflation woes

As supply chain frictions, manpower shortages and the war in Ukraine drag on, the world is seeing a surge in inflation which is likely to persist into 2023. The price pressures have flowed through to Singapore which is experiencing imported inflation, a strong recovery from the pandemic, and a tight labour market. Higher inflation erodes the purchasing power of households and raises the cost of living. Which is why Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a fresh round of support measures totalling $1.5 billion last week. It builds on this year's Budget as well as measures announced in April and June, and will provide further cost of living relief especially to lower- and middle-income households.

The package includes a cost of living special cash payment for 2.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans, additional CDC vouchers for every Singaporean household, public transport subsidies and vouchers, as well as enhancements to the Education Ministry's financial assistance schemes. The support measures will fully cover the average projected inflation-driven increase in spending per household member for households in the first and second income quintiles, and are expected to cover more than half of the average projected increase in spending this year for households in the middle quintile. The average retiree household can expect their spending increase to be offset entirely by the support measures. In other words, the bottom 40 per cent of households will be fully shielded from expected inflation in 2022.