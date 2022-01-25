Fighting local fires amid global concerns

United States President Joe Biden entered his second year in office last Friday, amid a surge in coronavirus cases and inflation at home, a crisis in Europe, and dismal approval ratings. Adding to his discomfort, there has been a sell-off in key technology stocks, leaving Americans feeling poorer in their wallets. Given that the economy is doing fine and the sharpest historical drop in unemployment has taken place on his watch, the American leader, who has run a largely scandal-free administration, can be excused if he feels hard done by. If politicians fear inflation indices more than any other barometer, there are good reasons for it. Mr Biden needs to fix inflation before Congressional mid-terms in November.

It is not that Mr Biden has not had domestic successes. The US Congress passed the US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) American Rescue Plan and the US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, although negotiations collapsed over the administration's signature Build Back Better Bill. Also, the Senate has failed to pass any voting rights legislation. Mr Biden's goal to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days was achieved early. As for reopening schools, more than 90 per cent have started in-person lessons although media focus on the recalcitrants has given the contrary impression. All politicians know their honeymoon with voters cannot be permanent. Mr Biden's moment may have perhaps come a tad too soon.