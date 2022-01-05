Celebrate, yes, but stay cautious too

The breaches of safe management rules by revellers who gathered on New Year's Eve in Clarke Quay have illustrated just why the authorities have seen fit to regularly remind the public about the need for caution and vigilance as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage. If last year was dominated by the Delta variant, this year might well be that of the Omicron strain, which is far more infectious than its predecessor. Under these circumstances, it was foolish that hundreds were involved in a gathering, whether spontaneously or loosely organised, that the authorities have described as a potential superspreader event. Singapore has navigated the pandemic well and the situation has been stable.

While it is understandable that people want to mark special occasions, the gathering last Friday gave cause for worry especially as Omicron looms. The strain already accounts for 17 per cent of coronavirus cases here. The social psychology behind the event should be taken into account so that future incidents during festive periods can be better managed without the need for punitive intervention by the authorities. While people may have felt it was all right to celebrate an event that promised, metaphorically, to provide them with a break from the social restrictions that have become habitual over the past two years, they had to also realise that these are not normal times.