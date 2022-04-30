A new normal: Working from anywhere

The coronavirus pandemic has changed employees' attitudes towards work and their workplaces. It is important for employers, in turn, to keep in step with that change so that the new normal benefits both workers and companies. This is a key takeaway from a study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) which examined the work experiences, attitudes, perceptions, beliefs, aspirations and well-being of employees in the context of work and workplace arrangements amid Covid-19. Clearly, as the study argues, the pandemic has pushed both employers and employees to consider new ways of working. It accelerated the adoption of flexible work arrangements, whereby employees remain productive generally even when they are not physically on-site.

If anything, a major draw of flexible work practices has been their potential to allow for greater work-life harmony. The IPS report notes that for working parents, especially females who typically carry a heavier load of caregiving than men, flexible working arrangements have allowed them to work while taking care of their children. As for men, such practices give them the opportunity to play their proper role in domestic work because they are not confined to the office any longer. At least one good thing has come about as a result of Covid-19, despite all the disruptions caused by the socially destabilising disease: It has subverted "normal" relationships between work and home, thereby offering both employees and employers better ways of leveraging work at home when it can be done there and work in the office when it cannot but be carried out there.