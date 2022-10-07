Cooling measures timely and necessary

Despite property cooling measures introduced in December 2021, and mortgage rates having risen steadily since, housing prices here have surged ahead of economic fundamentals. Since January 2022, both overall home prices and those of resale HDB flats have risen by about 7.8 per cent - significantly more than GDP or median income growth. This disproportionate increase has made resale HDB flats less affordable for first-time home buyers. The likelihood that mortgage rates will rise further and the possibility of an economic slowdown - which would limit income growth - also heighten the risk of some home buyers being overstretched on mortgage payments. It was thus appropriate for the Government to introduce another round of property cooling measures, effective from Sept 30.

The reduction of loan-to-value limits from 85 per cent to 80 per cent for HDB flats, together with the increase in the medium-term interest rate floor used to compute maximum loan amounts for property will reduce the leverage of new home buyers and will help moderate price growth. These pre-emptive moves are necessary because buyers may not factor in projected increases in their mortgage liabilities when interest rates rise. Moreover, with inflation elevated, rates are likely to remain higher for longer.