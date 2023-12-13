The SAF is an enabling force

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has drawn attention to the need for a strong Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) amid the complex security challenges facing the nation. Speaking on Dec 9, he noted that Singapore’s ability to engage with other countries is predicated on having a credible SAF that continually evolves, sharpens its capabilities and adopts cutting-edge technology. That strength underwrites the security umbrella essential to Singapore and lays the foundations of its economic and diplomatic aspirations. The President has served a useful reminder on the continuing relevance of the SAF to Singapore’s way of life.

This is a message worth pondering on. It is incontrovertible that the SAF protects the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, all militaries exist for this purpose in their countries. So, what is distinctive about the SAF? What is different is that Singapore is a tiny island city-state whose independence in 1965 was dismissed by some as an aberration and temporary phenomenon. They expected a prodigal nation to crawl back on its repentant knees once it had run out of economic fuel and then the military capacity and will to preserve its freedom.