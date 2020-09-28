The role of credible news amid a crisis

World News Day today will bring together more than 150 newsrooms from around the world. But its importance goes beyond the professional concerns of journalists. The occasion this year offers journalists, editors, audiences and other stakeholders an opportunity to reflect on what Covid-19 means for their relationship. Many newsrooms are reeling under the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but a renewed relationship of trust has been built up as well with audiences that want credible and up-to-date news. In serving that readership, the best newsrooms are seeking to live up to their timeless mandate as storytellers whose words and images make a difference for the better in the material and emotional lives of citizens.

Trust has to be earned. There is good news for media organisations in this regard. The 2020 State of the Media Report produced by Cision, a company which specialises in communications needs, collected more than 3,000 responses from 15 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Media professionals surveyed maintain that ensuring accuracy continues to be the most crucial requirement for the profession. Thus, for the second year in a row, more than half of journalists say that ensuring that content is fully accurate is more important than revenue, exclusivity or being the first to publish. Clearly, Covid-19 has increased the need for accurate content that is trusted, timely and true.

Not unexpectedly, citizens are also likely to depend closely on local media outlets for news that matters the most to them during the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre earlier this year, nearly half of American adults cited local news outlets as a major source for coronavirus-related information, more than the share represented by those who named several other news sources. The closer a news organisation is to the reader or the viewer, and the more extensively it covers local issues, the greater will be its value to the public sphere at a time of calamitous change. Yet, many small, local newsrooms find themselves starved of resources, giving rise in some parts to "news deserts" without any media organisation to provide critical coverage of local issues.

Another pressing challenge is the epidemic of fake news. Untrue information masquerading as news proliferates, even in the best of times. In the worst, such as now, fake news has been found to spread faster and further than factual reports, with some audiences more receptive to what they wish to believe. The appeal to "alternative facts" to counter inconvenient truths hampers meaningful discussions on how to deal with the virus and grapple with the post-pandemic future. World News Day aims to highlight these dangers for societies to ponder.