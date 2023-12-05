The passing of a global American icon

The death of American statesman Henry Kissinger on Nov 29 at the age of 100 marks the passing of an era. His keen understanding of power politics influenced great-power relations for the better during the Cold War, when nuclear weapons could have destroyed the whole world. At the height of his powers during the 1970s, when he served as national security adviser and secretary of state under then Republican President Richard Nixon, Dr Kissinger had the unenviable job of preventing an expansive Soviet Union and its backers from upsetting the world order that had succeeded the carnage of World War II. Dr Kissinger’s belief in the need to sustain a balance of power among the United States, the Soviet Union and China led him to devise strategies that, in one form or another, have defined the contours of American foreign policy ever since those testy times.

Unfortunately, the realpolitik imperatives of holding the line against communist expansionism led to excesses that are remembered to this day, such as the carpet bombing of Cambodia and support for the installation of brutal anti-communist military regimes in Latin America. Dr Kissinger was instrumental in the 1973 coup in Chile that led to the overthrow and death of the democratically elected Salvador Allende and his replacement by a dictator. Dr Kissinger won the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for having ended American involvement in the Vietnam War, although the honour was contested.