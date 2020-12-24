The next phase in fight against Covid-19

The arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday marks a decisive step in Singapore's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccines, the first shipment from Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive in Asia, were carried by a Singapore Airlines freighter whose landing at Changi Airport was a symbolic milestone. The vaccines are the next stage in the continuing effort to reverse the cumulative effects of almost a year of disruption that has devastated the economy and tested the social sinews of the nation. Covid-19 has been one of the more severe challenges that Singapore has faced since independence. The good news is that the country is emerging from this crisis with its resilience intact.

The arrival of the vaccines speaks of the efforts made by the authorities to ensure that Singapore is not edged out by larger nations in the race to secure access to the essential drugs. The country needed to be proactive. That called for a combination of strategies. First, Singapore gained access to available information, a process enhanced by the formation of a therapeutics and vaccines expert panel. Its members went through data on potential drugs and vaccine candidates to identify the most promising.

Second, another group was formed to make strategic assessments on some of the vaccine candidates recommended by the expert panel. The Economic Development Board contacted a wide range of vaccine makers. Diversifying potential sources of supply not only made Singapore less dependent on a single manufacturer even if all vaccines should be effective, but reduced its vulnerability to uncertainty that even the more promising vaccines would succeed eventually. Third, the more than $1 billion that has been set aside to support Singapore's search for vaccines attests to the need for financial resources to make bids credible. All in all, there was a clearly thought-out and implemented methodology to the process that led to the arrival of the first batch at Changi Airport this week. Indeed, the airport could regain some of its clout in Asian connectivity links, thanks to its position as an aviation hub for the onward transmission of vaccines in the region.

Within Singapore, the next step will be to ensure the targeted distribution of vaccines once they arrive. Thus far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorised for use - not yet those produced by Moderna or Sinovac. That approval, should it occur, along with the capacity of the manufacturers to deliver the drugs, would determine the timeline of the national vaccination process. However, the target is to inoculate everyone by the third quarter of next year. The vaccination programme could be pushed back or brought forward depending on circumstances, but the timeline is reassuring. Hope is around the corner.