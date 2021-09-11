The lingering reverberations from 9/11

The 20th anniversary today of the 9/11 attacks provides a time for introspection on how that devastating event in the United States changed the lives of people and nations around the world, how they came to terms with it, and the lessons that can be drawn from it to ensure the emergence of a world in which extremism can be contained, if not eliminated altogether. The impact of Sept 11, 2001, reverberated in Singapore as much as it did elsewhere. Analysts and thinkers put those terrorist attacks on the US in perspective by arguing, variously, that they were in essence an attack on secularism and tolerance, US and Western cultural, religious, commercial and economic dominance. The attackers managed a tactical hit.
The destruction of New York's Twin Towers and the damage inflicted on the Pentagon struck at American economic and military power and pride. The attacks struck fear, prompted widespread reexamination of security and other protocols affecting airports, public spaces and the like, but failed to force the global community to retreat, abandon cooperation and turn inwards. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks might have ended chaotically last month. But the 20-year period has seen a demonstration of international resolve to strengthen cooperation, build alliances, reshape attitudes, share resources and not give in to the threat of terrorism. It enabled nations to redouble their defences against the menace of militant extremism.