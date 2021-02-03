The challenge of staying employable

It comes as relief to Singaporeans to know that, in spite of the dire challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's resident employment continued to rise while its unemployment rate fell. Retrenchments, too, dipped in the fourth quarter of last year, after rising for five straight quarters. Much of the credit goes to the Government's economic stimulus that sought to protect Singaporeans' jobs through initiatives such as the Jobs Support Scheme, and SGUnited jobs and traineeships. These initiatives encouraged employers to hold on to their local workforce as much as they could. Generous wage subsidies and hiring incentives provided an emergency lifeline to employers, who passed the benefits to their Singaporean employees. Foreigners bore the brunt of retrenchments and downsizing in the pandemic-induced recession. Sad though that outcome was for those affected, it attested to the logic of foreign workers acting as a demographic buffer that would absorb the major costs of an economic downturn.

Looking ahead, the question is whether the resident employment figures will prove to have been but a temporary reprieve. After all, Covid-19 continues to spread, and mutant variations of it are appearing alarmingly. Vaccinations will need to cover these secondary ailments even as they chase after the main one. On the economic front, the inevitable winding down of emergency stimulus packages will make the guiding hand of the market the primary arbiter of growth and employment again. Once that happens, displaced workers, many of whom might have landed jobs that did not match their qualifications and expectations - but did tide them over financially nevertheless - will search for jobs again, in addition to fresh entrants to the labour market. For example, many of the SGUnited traineeships are temporary. If the trainees do not become permanent employees at the end of the programme, and a new batch of graduates joins the workforce, there will be greater competition down the road. What is essential is for a recovering labour market to create enough jobs for new entrants.