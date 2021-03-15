Testing times with Hong Kong reforms

China has ushered in changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, viewing these as an essential adaptation to the city's realities. A new law, passed in China's national Parliament, reduces the proportion of democratically elected lawmakers and gives more power to pro-Beijing factions to choose Hong Kong's chief executive. It also provides for a committee to vet candidates seeking to run for office and disqualify those considered disloyal to China. Beijing says the reforms close legal loopholes that had let anti-China forces incite unrest, like the massive protests in 2019, and allowed opposition lawmakers to filibuster proceedings of the legislative council. The goal, Premier Li Keqiang said after the law was passed last week, was to uphold the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" and to improve the "one country, two systems" framework governing the city.

Fuller details of the overhaul and a timeline for its implementation are yet to emerge but Hong Kong's opposition groups described the changes as a means to suppress dissent and dilute the rights and freedoms promised for 50 years after Britain's 1997 handover of the territory to China. Britain has called the changes a breach of a 1984 Sino-British declaration upholding Hong Kong's autonomy. Foreign ministers from the G7 nations, including the United States, opposed the changes for eroding the democratic elements of the territory's electoral system.