Temper global optimism with caution

Around this time last year, economists were predicting the worst fate for the world since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Forecasts are astoundingly rosier now, including the latest by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that says the global economy is expected to expand by 6 per cent this year after shrinking 3.3 per cent last year. What changed the course most decisively was quick intervention by governments which extended a stabilising IV drip in the form of fiscal support to the tune of US$16 trillion (S$21.5 trillion) since the Covid-19 pandemic began wrecking economies. The IMF estimates that the economic collapse could have been three times worse than it has been had it not been for governmental action that succeeded in boosting global gross domestic product growth by a full 6 percentage points last year.

Optimism is especially high in the United States where the IMF expects the economy to expand by 6.4 per cent this year. The growth in the euro zone is forecast at 4.4 per cent, and in Japan at 3.3 per cent. China, which was the earliest to turn the corner after the pandemic, is projected to expand by 8.4 per cent, while India will set the pace at 12.5 per cent. Singapore's official forecasts show the economy is poised to grow by between 4 per cent and 6 per cent this year after contracting by 5.4 per cent last year. The 24 economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore last month were optimistic that it would touch 5.8 per cent, making this the fastest growth in a decade.