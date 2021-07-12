Taming tech titans for benefit of society

The instinct to tame the tech titans is spot on but it requires governments to clearly articulate that what the state wants is also in the interest of the companies as well as society at large. Amazon, Alibaba, Facebook, Tencent and many others have mushroomed over the past decades to intrude on and influence nearly every aspect of modern-day life globally. In the main, this has undeniably been for the better, ushering in greater access to an unprecedented variety of goods and services, at much cheaper prices and delivered faster. The innovation and enterprise of these enterprises have been amply adulated and rewarded.

But there are legitimate concerns now about their unchecked power, and this has stoked anxieties both in China and the United States, the nurseries of the Internet economy. In an executive order last Friday, US President Joe Biden moved to rein in technology firms as part of his broader agenda to make markets more efficient and the economy more equitable. Two specific aims are to counter the concentration of market share in a small number of powerful businesses and to stub out income and wealth gaps that have risen in the past few decades. The White House believes that the domination of the marketplace by a few companies has reduced the bargaining power of workers and resulted in a slow growth of salaries. A third aim is to regulate the extraordinary accumulation of personal information and data with big platform companies, which impacts citizens as well as small businesses.