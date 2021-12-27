Talks the only way out of Ukraine crisis

The tensions that have been building up at the Ukraine-Russia border seem far away. But Asia can hardly look away, if only because the situation has the potential to hijack the attention and resources of its close economic and strategic partner. Over 120,000 Russian troops are amassed on the freezing border where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukraine's Western-backed forces since 2014. Amid the seven-year stand-off, President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia had no room to retreat and its hand would be forced unless the West dropped its "aggressive" line. To the United States and Nato, Moscow's stance and demands, which include security guarantees, are clear non-starters.

The situation thus has the potential to blow up in unexpected ways. Moscow characterises the threat as emerging from Ukraine. It says the US and its allies arm Ukraine, conduct provocative military exercises in the Black Sea and fly bombers close to its borders. Russia also objects to the basing of missile defence systems in Ukraine, claiming that these are secret weapons that can reach Moscow within 10 minutes.