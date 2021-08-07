Tackling virus must be Malaysia's priority

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced several calls for his resignation but said this week that the country's King agreed to his proposal to test his majority in a vote of confidence when Parliament reconvenes in September. The announcement came hours after 11 Umno Members of Parliament withdrew support for his Perikatan Nasional government, a move widely believed to have deprived it of a majority in the Lower House. Tan Sri Muhyiddin maintains he still has the confidence of the majority of MPs. Still, the latest developments give him some time to reach out to contending factions in Parliament to secure the continuation of his premiership. Understandably, this period, during which horse-trading will ensue, has been criticised by the opposition, which has demanded an immediate parliamentary vote. As things stand, Mr Muhyiddin is navigating through a tense period in Malaysian politics. For just how long remains to be seen.

The outcome of the tussle is something for Malaysians to decide on and settle. Singapore can only watch and hope for an outcome that will be in the best interests of Malaysians. But where there is greater concern, is over the coronavirus pandemic situation and how it is being managed. Such an interest stems from the continuing difficulties that many governments in South-east Asia and beyond face in containing the Covid-19 outbreak. What happens in one country can affect another despite vastly reduced people-to-people contacts as a result of strict travel and border measures. The virus knows no borders.