The Straits Times says

Tackling land degradation a vital solution

Updated
Published
50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world's landscapes provide much of what humanity needs, from food and clean water to natural resources that drive global economy. Roughly US$44 trillion (S$62 trillion) of economic output - more than half of global annual GDP - is moderately or highly reliant on nature, a landmark report by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said recently. Yet it found that intensive agriculture, deforestation, mining and pollution have degraded up to 40 per cent of the planet's land surface, throwing into question how humanity will grow enough food in the future, especially when faced with the worsening, and related, crises of climate change and loss of biodiversity.

The UNCCD report is a timely reminder that the Earth has finite resources and that mankind is taking those resources faster than nature can replace them. At present, humanity is consuming about 1.7 Earths a year, an unsustainable rate that has been worsening since 1970, according to Earth Overshoot Day.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2022, with the headline Tackling land degradation a vital solution. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top