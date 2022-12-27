The Straits Times says

Tackle Sino-Filipino tensions responsibly

Updated
39 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the New Year approaches it is evident that the contested waters in the South China Sea are hotting up, and not only because of climate change. On Dec 23, the Philippine Defence Department ordered its military to strengthen the country’s presence in the West Philippine Sea, as Manila calls it, in reaction to alleged stepped up Chinese activity around Pag-asa Island. On Dec 20, reports citing satellite images from unnamed United States officials said that new Chinese-built land formations have emerged in the Spratlys, on Eldad Reef, Whitsun Reef, Lankiam Cay and Sandy Cay. China’s foreign ministry called the report “completely groundless”.

The Philippine Defence Department’s action comes in the wake of a diplomatic protest that Manila launched with Beijing over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel “forcefully” taking control of debris from a Chinese rocket that had been retrieved by a Philippine Navy vessel off Thitu island. China characterises it as “friendly consultation”. Whichever way it is described, what is clear is that the normal is being disturbed. The consequences are unlikely to be a happy one for all parties involved.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top