Tackle Sino-Filipino tensions responsibly

As the New Year approaches it is evident that the contested waters in the South China Sea are hotting up, and not only because of climate change. On Dec 23, the Philippine Defence Department ordered its military to strengthen the country’s presence in the West Philippine Sea, as Manila calls it, in reaction to alleged stepped up Chinese activity around Pag-asa Island. On Dec 20, reports citing satellite images from unnamed United States officials said that new Chinese-built land formations have emerged in the Spratlys, on Eldad Reef, Whitsun Reef, Lankiam Cay and Sandy Cay. China’s foreign ministry called the report “completely groundless”.

The Philippine Defence Department’s action comes in the wake of a diplomatic protest that Manila launched with Beijing over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel “forcefully” taking control of debris from a Chinese rocket that had been retrieved by a Philippine Navy vessel off Thitu island. China characterises it as “friendly consultation”. Whichever way it is described, what is clear is that the normal is being disturbed. The consequences are unlikely to be a happy one for all parties involved.