Support, patience will see Changi take off

After two difficult years of border restrictions, travel - along with a revitalised Changi Airport - is back with a vengeance. Tourist arrivals to Singapore surged in the first four months of this year, with 540,430 arrivals compared with 329,990 visitors for the whole of 2021. Passenger traffic is now averaging above 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Changi's Terminal 2, which was closed in May 2020 for renovation works, is now reopening progressively, as has Singapore Airlines' refurbished lounges at Terminal 3. Given the rate of air traffic recovery, it looks like Changi Airport had done the smart thing by focusing on upgrading its facilities during the downtime of the Covid-19 pandemic. But infrastructure is not the only thing that needs attention during this early recovery phase. There will be hiccups as businesses ramp back up. Some Terminal 2 patrons were disappointed, for instance, by the lack of food and beverage options. Share prices for Sats closed lower last week when the food solutions and gateway services provider reported lower-than-expected results for the second half of FY2021-22 ended in March. This despite the fact that the company reported earnings of $7.2 million compared with a net loss of $2 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Travellers and investors may want a swift return to normality. But they need to be patient too. It is evident the airport and associated businesses need a longer runway to get back to pre-pandemic levels of efficiency. The manpower crunch in particular has hit not just Changi Airport but also entire industries across the economy. If Changi Airport is to get back into pole position, it needs to bolster not just its own resources but also support the retail and F&B options under its wing. The 41-year-old airport has proven time and again that it is the best in the world. It is certainly in a good position to take flight once more.