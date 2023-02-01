Strengthening ties across Causeway

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s arrival in Singapore on Monday, on his first official visit here since he took office in November, reaffirms the benefits of close links between the two countries. They are bound by geography, a shared history, and deep familial and cultural ties. These links produce a relationship “quite unlike any other”, in the welcoming words of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Indeed, as he noted, the destinies of Singapore and Malaysia are intertwined. When they work together constructively, they produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for their citizens.

In that spirit of concrete cooperation, the two leaders witnessed the signing of three memorandums of understanding aimed at promoting cooperation in new and emerging areas, specifically on green and digital economies, and cyber security. A significant detail is that, as Malaysia’s first green economy agreement signed with any country, the partnership is expected to strengthen collaboration to de-carbonise both countries’ industries and to help businesses and workers to seize opportunities in the green economy. In the vanguard area of managing environmental change, strong bilateral relationships make a substantial contribution to the evolution of international norms and protocols that extend the ecological span of economic and social life on earth.