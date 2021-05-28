Strengthen regional fight against Covid-19

Although South-east Asia suffered badly, the region was largely spared from bearing the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic for most of last year. However, the region is now in the grip of a new level of infections that is placing unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems and threatening to undo the progress of economies emerging only fitfully from last year's sudden epidemiological assault. The fresh wave of Covid-19 that has hit South Asia is instructive for its neighbouring region. The phenomenon of testing regimes being limited by the capacity of national healthcare systems, an exponential rise in daily cases, hospital beds that filled up quickly, and a severe oxygen shortage that left many people gasping for breath before dying right in front of hospitals are some of the warning signs from South Asia that South-east Asian nations need to take seriously before they are overwhelmed in turn.

One link between the two regions is the highly transmissible variant, dubbed the "double mutant" B1617, first identified in India and since detected, along with other strains, in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, under-equipped healthcare systems have made them vulnerable to an alarming rise in cases. In Cambodia, for example, overwhelmed hospitals led the authorities to direct health officials to prepare to treat patients at home.