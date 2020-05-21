Stop the blame game; move forward

No contrast could be starker than Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the annual assembly of the World Health Organisation this week and United States President Donald Trump's four-page letter to the world body hours later. While Mr Xi pledged US$2 billion (S$2.8 billion) over the next two years to help fight Covid-19, Mr Trump threatened to permanently withdraw his country's funding and revoke the US' membership if the WHO does not commit to substantive improvements within the next 30 days. He rapped the WHO for "repeated missteps" in responding to the pandemic, which he said had been extremely costly to the world. Mr Xi, on the other hand, praised the WHO, saying its good work was applauded by the international community and called for the body to lead the global response to the pandemic.

Mr Xi's call for international cooperation to fight the pandemic - echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who spoke after him - is almost a reprise of his speech at Davos 2017 where he upheld globalisation and free trade even as Mr Trump was pushing his America First policy. But while the world is all for cooperation to deal with Covid-19, there appears to be scepticism over Mr Xi's speech. While he was forward-looking in supporting a comprehensive review of the global response to the outbreak and for better global governance in public health, critics point out that what had been sought by 120 countries was an investigation into the origins of the virus, first detected in China's Wuhan city; and that Beijing alone was responsible for the early lack of information on the outbreak. Mr Xi's promise of aid and to make any vaccine developed by China a public good was welcome and may mollify some of the anger that existed about early Chinese missteps that contributed to the pandemic.

Mr Trump, for his part, may be unduly harsh in how he has taken to task an organisation that takes direction from its membership and has no powers of enforcement. Yet he might be forgiven for his complaint on funding, given the disproportionately large share of financial contributions Washington has had to bear compared with other member states. That should be corrected.

Still, both China and the US stand to come off badly in this greatest global crisis since the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic and the two world wars if there continues to be sparring over who is to blame. What continues to be needed, especially from the world's two largest economies, is leadership to drive the global response forward. There must be less opaqueness and acrimonious finger-pointing. These will only serve to undermine the search for a vaccine, prolong economic stagnation and stall all prospects for a global recovery. To tackle the pandemic, its best for all to stop trying to apportion blame but instead focus on fighting the invisible common enemy.