Staying vigilant even as most curbs are lifted

Singapore lifted most Covid-19 curbs yesterday, with group size limits and safe distancing requirements removed. The disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level, which indicates the current disease situation, has also been lowered from orange to yellow - something which has not been done here in more than two years. This has come on the back of daily infection numbers continuing to fall, thus giving the Government confidence to proceed with further easing of community and travel measures. New case numbers are stable despite an earlier easing of measures last month, and the situation in hospitals is steadily improving. This shows that the population is now more resilient to the virus. The list of curbs being lifted is as long as it is welcome.

People are no longer required to keep to a group of 10 for mask-off activities, while the use of SafeEntry and TraceTogether will not be necessary at most venues. Safe distancing will no longer be required between individuals or between groups. All employees can resume working from the office, up from the previous limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home. Employees can remove their masks at work if they are not interacting physically with others and are not in customer-facing areas. Capacity limits for larger settings or events with more than 1,000 participants have also been lifted, and pre-departure tests before entry to Singapore are no longer needed if one is fully vaccinated.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 27, 2022, with the headline Staying vigilant even as most curbs are lifted.

