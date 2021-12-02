Staying the course, upholding the trust

This newspaper entered a new chapter in its history yesterday, with the completion of its transition from ownership by Singapore Press Holdings to the newly established SPH Media Trust (SMT). Along with all other titles published in English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil, The Straits Times will now be part of an operating entity called SPH Media, which is part of the SMT.

The migration represents a break from being part of a listed company and the expectations from shareholders of profitability and regular dividends, all of which weighed heavily on the work and operations of the publications. The not-for-profit model of the SMT will now enable a greater focus on the public interest journalism mission of providing credible news that people can trust and rely on, and for funds to be put back into news operations and staff development.