Staying safe amid the greenery

The National Parks Board (NParks) has been steadily improving access to nature with new buffer parks in recent years. But increased access seems to have also led to new worries as Singaporeans, confined to the island because of pandemic travel bans, flock to nature reserves and green corridors in unprecedented numbers. NParks manages more than 350 parks and four nature reserves, so there are plenty of options.

But the Singaporean love for novel attractions is a long-established phenomenon. Over the Easter weekend, there were human and vehicular traffic jams at the Rail Corridor as crowds descended on the newly opened stretch. There has also been much recent attention on hikers venturing beyond marked trails. It bears repeating that forests are fragile spaces that can be destroyed by one careless step. Besides delicate ecosystems in need of protection, there is also human safety at stake. Recent cases of hikers getting lost in even Singapore's tiny green patches and falling into deep ditches underscore the dangers for many unwary explorers. Adventurers will do well to keep these factors in mind before stepping off the beaten path. The pandemic has added another element of danger to the equation. The Easter crowds prompted NParks and Aetos to step up patrols to ensure safe distancing.