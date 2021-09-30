Staying realistic in dealing with Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases here continue to climb past 1,000 daily, Singaporeans are more concerned about catching the virus, according to a recent survey. Nearly half of those polled have cut back on physical activities and 73 per cent dine out less often. All this has come at a cost: Over three-quarters of people say they have felt sad or depressed, and another 37 per cent said their household financial situation has worsened. Singapore tightened restrictions on social gatherings from Monday this week, when the maximum permitted size for such gatherings went down from five to two. Working from home is now also the default, with those unable to do so encouraged to take weekly Covid-19 tests.

Whether Singaporeans have fully come to grips with the realities of the pandemic is unclear. Opinion seems to be divided between those who want to open up in order to resume their social lives, and those concerned about cases going up. Close to half of the respondents expect to resume leisure travel by the end of next year, and another 46 per cent are willing to wait between two weeks and three months for outpatient non-urgent care at hospitals. The underlying assumption is that there is a clear end-date to the measures - something which may not be realistic, given the pandemic's unpredictable trajectory. It may well be a case here of repeated re-openings punctuated with a "tapping of the brakes", to slow the surge in cases and prevent the healthcare infrastructure from being overwhelmed.