Staying realistic in dealing with Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases here continue to climb past 1,000 daily, Singaporeans are more concerned about catching the virus, according to a recent survey. Nearly half of those polled have cut back on physical activities and 73 per cent dine out less often. All this has come at a cost: Over three-quarters of people say they have felt sad or depressed, and another 37 per cent said their household financial situation has worsened. Singapore tightened restrictions on social gatherings from Monday this week, when the maximum permitted size for such gatherings went down from five to two. Working from home is now also the default, with those unable to do so encouraged to take weekly Covid-19 tests.

Whether Singaporeans have fully come to grips with the realities of the pandemic is unclear. Opinion seems to be divided between those who want to open up in order to resume their social lives, and those concerned about cases going up. Close to half of the respondents expect to resume leisure travel by the end of next year, and another 46 per cent are willing to wait between two weeks and three months for outpatient non- urgent care at hospitals. The underlying assumption is that there is a clear end-date to the measures - something which may not be realistic, given the pandemic's unpredictable trajectory. It may well be a case here of repeated re-openings punctuated with a "tapping of the brakes", to slow the surge in cases and prevent the healthcare infrastructure from being overwhelmed.

If Covid-19 fatigue has indeed set in, is the public prepared to live with the trade-offs? In another survey, people were given two scenarios: a Covid-zero approach with all cases stamped out, and an endemic approach under which the country should aim to live with the virus. Most participants, 43 per cent, said they would rather opt for a hybrid of the two approaches. What this means for the vast majority is that Covid-19 will transmit fairly freely. People must be prepared to accept higher infection numbers, perhaps even more than 5,000 daily, more patients requiring intensive care, and more fatalities.

Singapore is boosting its hospital capacity to cope with a possible surge, but cases will remain high as that is what it means to live with Covid-19. Once healthcare protocols have stabilised, the country can then continue with its reopening plans, which would include overseas travel and easing of restrictions. Meanwhile, it is important to ensure people's livelihoods are not severely affected, and to help them adjust to the new normal through timely and clear advisories. Individuals, too, should practise self-care and tap their social and community networks for support, mask up and get vaccinated as soon as possible. The road ahead may be a bumpy one, but the best course of action is to keep calm, stay flexible and carry on.