Staying ready to tackle threat of recession

Forecasts of a global recession next year are growing louder by the day, with direct repercussions for the region's export-driven economies. Prospects are decidedly dimmer for the region's key trading partners - the United States, China and Europe - which make up about half of the world's GDP on a purchasing power parity basis. Recent Bloomberg polls put the probability of recession in the US and the euro zone in the next 12 months at 50 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. Weakness in China has been flagged by a number of analysts. The world's No. 2 economy is projected to grow by 2.8 per cent in 2022, a sharp deceleration from the 8.1 per cent in 2021, according to the latest World Bank projections. A severe real-estate downturn and the government's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 have dampened growth to the extent that 2022 will be the first year China's growth will fall below that of most East Asian economies since 1990. Overall, the Asia-Pacific is at a lower risk of a recession but cannot escape unhurt if there is a global slowdown that shrinks demand for the commodities and goods from the region.

But the worries do not end there. Supply disruptions experienced during the pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have led to spikes in food, energy and commodity prices. In a robust response, central banks have been raising interest rates for most of this year with a degree of synchronicity unseen over the past five decades. The result is diminishing economic sentiment, activity and more market volatility.

October 03, 2022

