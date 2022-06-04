Staying ready for any new Covid-19 bout

Given the possibility that a wave of Covid-19 infections could hit Singapore in the coming months, it is an imperative that every healthcare setting - from nursing homes to community hospitals - be prepared to handle any rise in cases. In sounding this warning, the authorities have emphasised that Singapore cannot afford a repeat of what happened during the Omicron wave. Then, many people were taken to public hospitals because the facilities in which they were being cared for could not cope adequately. These included nursing homes, community hospitals and private hospitals. Now, every healthcare setting needs to be Covid-19-ready, and be able to handle its own infections and take care of them.

One reason for focusing on a possible rise in the coming months of July and August is that many people plan to travel this month, particularly to take advantage of the school break. Exposure in foreign countries, which have varying levels of success in the fight against Covid-19, cannot but increase the risk here when they return. Indeed, the upsurge in cases in China, which resulted in severe lockdowns in Shanghai recently, is proof of how difficult it is to stop new and rapid transmissions of the virus in spite of a country's best efforts. This is not to say that Singaporeans should hold back from travelling. But they must stay cautious and adopt necessary precautions both for their own well-being and that of Singapore.