The Straits Times says

Staying mindful as festive season nears

  • Published
    47 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singaporeans will welcome the latest relaxation of curbs on dining out, household visits and some social activities. The easing is a sign that the country is getting back on track towards its goal of living with the coronavirus after nearly two months of stabilisation measures. That phase was a necessary detour that has since allowed Singapore to now emerge and be in a better position to relax safe management measures further. One marker of why the current easing has been possible was the success with which a series of large meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events were staged here with strict protocols in place ranging from safe distancing to stringent testing.

While these were a combination of in-person and virtual events, the week of heightened activity put processes and procedures to the test – and appears to have held up. They were also an important indication of a gradual return to economic normalcy. The confidence with which the authorities moved attested to the gains made by the decision to take a measured approach to opening up. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 