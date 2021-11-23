Staying mindful as festive season nears

Singaporeans will welcome the latest relaxation of curbs on dining out, household visits and some social activities. The easing is a sign that the country is getting back on track towards its goal of living with the coronavirus after nearly two months of stabilisation measures. That phase was a necessary detour that has since allowed Singapore to now emerge and be in a better position to relax safe management measures further. One marker of why the current easing has been possible was the success with which a series of large meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events were staged here with strict protocols in place ranging from safe distancing to stringent testing.

While these were a combination of in-person and virtual events, the week of heightened activity put processes and procedures to the test – and appears to have held up. They were also an important indication of a gradual return to economic normalcy. The confidence with which the authorities moved attested to the gains made by the decision to take a measured approach to opening up.