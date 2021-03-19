Staying grounded about travel prospects

The adage that you never realise the value of something until it is gone has been felt strongly this past year. It is a sentiment that many business and leisure travellers can relate to, more than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic struck and effectively grounded the world of air travel. But the situation is looking up, slowly, thanks to the vaccine roll-out and the idea of "travel bubbles". Singapore and Australia are in discussions on just such a move, which, if it materialises, could see residents travelling between the two countries by as early as July this year. Other countries will likely be watching closely to see how the arrangements unfold before considering or embarking on similar plans, bilaterally or otherwise.

But key to any resumption of such travel will be how countries and communities continue to respond to the outbreak. Many other things need to also fall into place. Singapore, thanks to determined efforts by the authorities and a receptive society, is slowly but steadily emerging from the depths of the pandemic: community cases are low, and an organised vaccine roll-out has picked up speed. But elsewhere, things have not gone as smoothly. Australia has taken tough measures, but has barely vaccinated 0.5 per cent of its population. Hong Kong, with which Singapore has a now-suspended travel bubble, struggles to keep numbers down. Even disciplined societies like Japan and South Korea have seen sudden spikes.