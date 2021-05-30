The Sunday Times says

Staying aware amid fake goods online

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The old phrase "caveat emptor", or buyer beware, is gaining fresh currency in the online shopping age. Lockdown restrictions globally have driven shoppers online, accelerating a retail trend on a growth trajectory even before the coronavirus struck. A study by Visa found that three in four (74 per cent) consumers are shopping online more frequently and that one-third (31 per cent) of Singaporeans made purchases online for the first time as a result of the pandemic. The proliferation of shopping sites, the convenience of e-commerce and the spike in online shopping have also drawn criminals who prey on careless consumers. The police reported last year that e-commerce scams here doubled in the first quarter. The Consumers Association of Singapore recently said that it received 33 complaints last year about counterfeit goods being sold on e-commerce sites, up from 12 the year before.

What also is worrying now is the rising number of counterfeit goods such as "vaccines" and other dangerous pharmaceuticals being sold on such sites. A recent headline-grabbing example is the chemical 2,4-dinitrophenol, or DNP, used in World War II explosives but now being peddled online as a diet drug - and which has killed young users in the United States and United Kingdom.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 30, 2021, with the headline 'Staying aware amid fake goods online'. Subscribe
Topics: 