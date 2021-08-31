Staying alert to fallout from Afghanistan

Ending the "forever war" with the fundamentalist group that has control of most of Afghanistan is proving harder for US President Joe Biden than he could have imagined. Over the weekend, the United States aimed precision strikes on an area in the capital, Kabul. This was to prevent further attacks such as the one by a suicide bomber last Thursday that took the lives of nearly 200 Afghans and 13 US servicemen. It was one of the highest single-day casualty counts since a US-led alliance swept into the country following the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the US mainland. Last week's attack was conducted by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria Khorasan (ISIS-K), a group more radical and violent than the Taliban.

When the US intervened in Afghanistan two decades ago, it was to oust the Taliban, which then sheltered Osama bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda leader who masterminded the attacks on New York and Washington. He later slipped into Pakistan and lived there for years until he was hunted down and killed by US special forces in a safe house near the gates of Pakistan's main military academy. In the intervening period, US assessments of the Taliban have changed. Indeed, indications are that former president Donald Trump, and now Mr Biden, may have a decidedly more accommodative view of the Taliban than their public statements may acknowledge. There may be practical and strategic reasons for doing so.