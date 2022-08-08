Stay vigilant against threat of terrorism

When the headlines are dominated by the sharpening United States-China geopolitical rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict - largest conventional war since World War II - and the fears of a recession squelching any hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, it is easy to forget that terrorism continues to pose a threat to global security. Last week's killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri served up a reminder. One of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks, that shook the world two decades ago, and the 1998 American embassy bombings, Zawahiri helmed Al-Qaeda for over a decade after the Obama administration killed Osama bin Laden in a 2011 strike.

As an influential ideologue of the global terrorist movement that preaches indiscriminate violence to overthrow secular governments, he coordinated Al-Qaeda activities across the Middle East, east and west Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South-east Asia. While his death is a setback for Al-Qaeda, counter-terrorism agencies across the world remain worried about attacks planned or inspired by Al-Qaeda. The fact that Zawahiri was killed in a safe house in a Kabul neighbourhood once occupied by Western embassies revives fears that Afghanistan is once again a breeding ground for terrorism. A recent United Nations report said hundreds of Al-Qaeda members were active in the country and were advising the Taliban.