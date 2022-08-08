The Straits Times says

Stay vigilant against threat of terrorism

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the headlines are dominated by the sharpening United States-China geopolitical rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict - largest conventional war since World War II - and the fears of a recession squelching any hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, it is easy to forget that terrorism continues to pose a threat to global security. Last week's killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri served up a reminder. One of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks, that shook the world two decades ago, and the 1998 American embassy bombings, Zawahiri helmed Al-Qaeda for over a decade after the Obama administration killed Osama bin Laden in a 2011 strike.

As an influential ideologue of the global terrorist movement that preaches indiscriminate violence to overthrow secular governments, he coordinated Al-Qaeda activities across the Middle East, east and west Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South-east Asia. While his death is a setback for Al-Qaeda, counter-terrorism agencies across the world remain worried about attacks planned or inspired by Al-Qaeda. The fact that Zawahiri was killed in a safe house in a Kabul neighbourhood once occupied by Western embassies revives fears that Afghanistan is once again a breeding ground for terrorism. A recent United Nations report said hundreds of Al-Qaeda members were active in the country and were advising the Taliban.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2022, with the headline Stay vigilant against threat of terrorism. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top