Stay cautious as Omicron sweeps globally

It was barely a month ago that the Covid-19 variant Omicron was first spotted by scientists. In just a few weeks, the highly transmissible variant has reached almost every country in the world, and cases are now surging in continental Europe and parts of South Africa. The rapid spread means that Omicron is set to replace Delta as the variant that causes the most Covid-19 cases globally. Research suggests that it may be better at getting into human cells, as well as evading immunity from vaccinations or earlier infections. This has prompted some governments to impose new rules, including restrictions on international travel. But travel limits alone will not be enough to contain the spread of the variant.

On Sunday, the Netherlands introduced a fresh lockdown, which will last until at least Jan 14 next year. All bars, restaurants, cinemas, cultural centres, non-essential stores and indoor sports centres will be closed for a month. Families will be allowed to invite only four guests aged 13 and above to their homes during Christmas. The prospect that other countries such as Britain may follow suit is a galling one, given that many countries had just turned the corner on an earlier wave of infections caused by the Delta variant, and had made strong moves to reopen both internally and externally. There is a looming sense of dread that despite the vaccine roll-out, this year's festive period will look a lot like 2020's.