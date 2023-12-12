State polls point to Modi third term

Recent elections to five Indian state legislatures have gone resoundingly well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. Not only did the BJP retain the sprawling heartland state of Madhya Pradesh, but it also snatched Rajasthan and tribal Chhattisgarh from the Congress party dominated by the Nehru-Gandhi family. The latter got a consolation prize in South India, where it toppled the incumbent regional party handsomely in Telengana, but even here the BJP’s vote share increased. The contest in north-eastern Mizoram was between two regional parties. All told, a satisfying result for Mr Modi personally, as it appears voters were moved more by his persona than his party’s performance.

State polls, where local issues usually weigh heavily, are not considered a reliable bellwether for the national mood. Nevertheless, the BJP’s ability to beat anti-incumbency sentiments in Madhya Pradesh is a remarkable achievement. After Mr Modi’s home state of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh is turning out to be an unshakable stronghold for the BJP – even if some of this was achieved by dubious manoeuvres such as enticing blocks of legislators away from the Congress, which still has a significant support base in the state. The Congress’ intransigence on sharing seats and political space with alliance partners significantly contributed to its failure to turn in a better performance, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, which was thought ripe for the taking.