State poll results a warning for Anwar

On the surface, the status quo result from Malaysia’s state elections at the weekend looks like a reaffirmation of support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which came to power nine months ago. His Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional (PN) retained the three states they each held prior to the elections. Six of Malaysia’s 13 states went to the polls in what was billed as a referendum on Mr Anwar’s unity government, and the election involved roughly half of Malaysia’s electorate. PH retained the industrial states of Penang and Selangor plus Negeri Sembilan, while PN – led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin – held on to Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

But a closer look at the results reveals problems ahead for Mr Anwar and his multi-party coalition, which includes the controversial partnership with Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN). Malay-Muslims have largely deserted the once-mighty Umno, which is tainted by corruption scandals. In the 2022 federal election, Umno won 22 per cent of the wards it contested. In Saturday’s election, it won just 17 per cent. Many question Mr Anwar’s decision to tie up with BN, especially since his deputy premier is Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who faces dozens of graft charges. Saturday’s result was a dismal showing for Umno, and questions are growing about whether Mr Anwar should stick with Umno and Datuk Seri Zahid. Already, there are calls for Dr Zahid to step aside.

