Spread gains from AI, minimise its costs

Being at the centre of a new technological revolution, it was not surprising that artificial intelligence (AI) was the dominant theme at the recent summit involving global corporate leaders and politicians in Davos. A lot of attention was focused on the dangers posed by AI through deepfakes and other forms of misinformation, the need for international regulation of AI and how companies can use AI to meet their sustainability goals. While these are all important objectives, concerns about AI’s impact on jobs and labour markets did not get much of an airing.

But with companies already deploying AI and the technology spreading rapidly, its impact on jobs is gaining urgency. The International Monetary Fund has estimated that about 40 per cent of jobs worldwide are exposed to disruption by AI. In advanced economies, which have a higher share of professionals in their workforces, about 60 per cent of jobs could be affected. This is not necessarily cause for alarm: Experts have pointed out that AI has the potential to complement workers and make them more productive, not just displace them.