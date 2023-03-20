Spillover of stronger ties with Jakarta

The six agreements signed during the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat last Thursday mark a degree of accelerated continuity in good bilateral relations. The continuity is embodied in deepened cooperation in traditional areas such as security, health and finance. The acceleration is signalled by the decision to work together in emerging areas such as digital economy, sustainability and human capital development. Taken together, the pacts attest to the excellent state of bilateral relations, a point reaffirmed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This was PM Lee’s sixth leaders’ retreat with Mr Widodo, and the first hosted in Singapore since the pandemic. The two leaders agreed that bilateral ties had strengthened substantially over Mr Widodo’s two presidential terms, providing a solid foundation for developing multifaceted areas of cooperation that would benefit future generations in both countries.

In that spirit, one agreement will establish the Singapore-Indonesia Tech-X Programme for young technology professionals from Singapore and Indonesia to work in each other’s countries for up to a year. The tie-up will benefit professionals under 30 and promote Asean collaboration in the technology space. Another commits both countries to working on cross-border electricity trading projects, and facilitates investments in Indonesia to develop renewable energy manufacturing, such as production of solar cells and battery energy storage systems. This is a win-win outcome for both sides.