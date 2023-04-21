The Straits Times says

Sovereign debt poses a threat

Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

High on the agenda at the recent meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank was the deepening sovereign debt crisis among developing countries. The IMF estimates that 60 per cent of low-income countries are in, or at high risk of, debt distress, double the level in 2015. About 70 such countries are burdened with a total of US$326 billion (S$434 billion) in debt.

The problem is complicated by the fact that unlike in the 1980s and 1990s, developing countries now borrow from a variety of sources, including not only Western banks, governments and multilateral agencies but also bond markets and private institutions as well as domestic banks. The multiple shocks of the last three years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, high food and energy prices and rising global interest rates, have aggravated the debt crisis. If allowed to fester, it can lead to countries losing access to capital markets, followed by currency crashes, shortages of key imports like food, fuel and medicines, a collapse of public services and social unrest – as the recent experiences of Sri Lanka and Pakistan vividly illustrate.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top