Sovereign debt poses a threat

High on the agenda at the recent meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank was the deepening sovereign debt crisis among developing countries. The IMF estimates that 60 per cent of low-income countries are in, or at high risk of, debt distress, double the level in 2015. About 70 such countries are burdened with a total of US$326 billion (S$434 billion) in debt.

The problem is complicated by the fact that unlike in the 1980s and 1990s, developing countries now borrow from a variety of sources, including not only Western banks, governments and multilateral agencies but also bond markets and private institutions as well as domestic banks. The multiple shocks of the last three years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, high food and energy prices and rising global interest rates, have aggravated the debt crisis. If allowed to fester, it can lead to countries losing access to capital markets, followed by currency crashes, shortages of key imports like food, fuel and medicines, a collapse of public services and social unrest – as the recent experiences of Sri Lanka and Pakistan vividly illustrate.