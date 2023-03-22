The Straits Times says

Some food for thought

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Foodies must be disappointed with the impending closure of the popular People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown for repairs and redecoration. It will reopen after June. Despite the prospect of being deprived of its delicious offerings over the next few months, many patrons reckon the upgrading is long overdue. The bustling food centre near Chinatown MRT station is showing signs of age. There are clogged drains, grimy floors and dim interiors. Sightings of rats and cockroaches are frequent. Pigeons scrabble over the leftovers.

According to the Jalan Besar Town Council, major works include replacement of the tables and stools, retiling of the floors and walls, removal of the false ceilings and down lights, replacement of lights, repainting, and upgrading of toilets. Periodic refreshing of hawker centres through repairs and redecoration work is carried out every six to eight years, says the National Environment Agency. The last upgrading exercise for the People’s Park Food Centre was carried out in 2016, less than a decade ago and which covered the period of the Covid-19 pandemic when dining out was not allowed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top