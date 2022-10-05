The Straits Times says

Social media firms must act responsibly

Any citizen concerned with safety in the online sphere would welcome news that social media services with significant reach in Singapore will need to implement measures to limit local users' exposure to harmful content and be more accountable to users. These rules come as part of a proposed slate of measures under the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday. Failure to do so may attract a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their services blocked here. If passed, the Infocomm Media Development Authority will be empowered to issue orders to block or take down egregious content in the event that it is accessed by local users on major social media platforms. Egregious content includes posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation, terrorism and materials that may incite racial or religious tensions or pose a risk to public health.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) presents a compelling case for the Bill. Noting that tackling harmful online content is a global issue, it says that, while some online services have made efforts to address harmful content, the prevalence of such content online remains a concern. This is so given the high level of digital penetration and pervasive usage of online services among Singapore users, including children. In that context, it cites a survey in January 2022 which found that almost half of the respondents had personally encountered harmful online content. Another survey, in June 2022, by the MCI found that respondents were most concerned with harm affecting children, with a high majority believing that harmful online content could have at least moderate impact on children and youth. Sexual content, cyber-bullying and violent content were the top three types of content that respondents felt the young needed to be protected from the most.

