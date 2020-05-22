Slow, careful steps in long exit process

The plan to reopen the economy in phases from June 2 following the lifting of the circuit breaker, while prudent from the public health perspective, will come at the cost of a delayed economic recovery. Even those sectors that will reopen in phase one, which include manufacturing, production, wholesale trade and financial services, will face headwinds in the form of depressed demand as well as disrupted supply chains and logistical hurdles in the case of manufacturing. Some parts of the economy, such as restaurants, non-food retail and fitness centres, will not be able to reopen until at least July perhaps, while establishments such as cinemas, theatres and event venues which cater to large crowds will have to wait till a vaccine is available before a full resumption of business, which is unlikely to be before late next year at best. The upshot of this staggered reopening timetable is that Singapore's economic recovery will be a long, slow and painful process.

One implication is that the official forecast for gross domestic product growth for this year, which stands at -1 per cent to -4 per cent, will almost certainly need to be revised down. Private economists have already forecast a much deeper contraction. Another implication is that retrenchments, which have risen about 12 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, are likely to accelerate in the months ahead, as many businesses - particularly those which will need to wait until at least the third quarter before they can reopen - may have no choice but to shed workers, even if they can survive. Some economists estimate that layoffs could be as high as 200,000 this year.

This then is the sobering backdrop against which Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will present a fourth financial support package next Tuesday. The main thrust of the previous three has, appropriately, been to protect jobs and provide assistance through subsidies and loan guarantees to enable companies to remain viable. This will need to be extended, enhanced and supplemented, at least for sectors that can only reopen under phase two or three.

The options could include enhancing the jobs support scheme to provide higher wage subsidies, underwriting companies' basic maintenance costs, extending the suspension of foreign worker levies beyond May and additional rental reliefs. Selective equity infusions into some companies by a government entity are another option. The fourth package should also focus on income support for vulnerable groups such as laid-off workers and the self-employed that is more generous, more automatic and of a longer duration than currently exists. Overall, the measures will hopefully be sufficient and comprehensive enough to adequately cushion the economy from its worst-ever recession.