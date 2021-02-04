Singapore's green plan for the future

Parliament has declared climate change to be an issue of significant concern. Members debated and agreed on a motion this week which states that climate change is a global emergency and a threat to mankind, and called on the Government, in partnership with the private sector, civil society and Singaporeans, to "deepen and accelerate efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, and to embrace sustainability in the development of Singapore". That comprehensive statement of the global threat facing this island city-state is a notable step forward in recognising the importance of greening Singapore in order to mitigate the pernicious and accumulating effects of global warming and climate change.

A practical recognition of the existential ecological threat to Singapore, and of the urgent need for remedies, is underscored in the decision to ramp up Singapore's sustainability drive, with agencies across ministries setting ambitious yet concrete targets under an initiative called the Singapore Green Plan 2030. National sustainability targets that have been set before suggest the way forward. The Sustainable Singapore Blueprint 2015, which contains a series of environmental goals to be met by 2030, has set targets for recycling, cycling path lengths and park connectors. Every initiative that lowers the carbon footprint produced in Singapore will help advance the nation towards a safer environmental future.