Singapore still faces fiscal challenges

One of the fiscal issues that will loom large, especially over the medium term, will be maintaining Singapore’s longstanding record of budgetary prudence. To a lesser extent, the short term may also pose challenges.

Budget 2023 was packed with generous reliefs for low-income and other disadvantaged groups, first-time home buyers, elders and mothers-to-be, plus initiatives to boost productivity and innovation, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the revenue side, though, the measures were confined mainly to increased buyer’s stamp duty on certain properties, taxes on more expensive cars and higher excise duty on tobacco.