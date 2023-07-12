Shipping sets a greener course

The global shipping industry has for years been labelled a climate laggard. Unlike aviation, the maritime sector has failed to agree on ambitious steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Last week, the industry set a new course. More than 170 nations, including Singapore, adopted a series of climate emissions reduction targets at a key meeting of the United Nations International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Though not as ambitious as many would like, nor completely aligned with the Paris climate agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, the deal sets out a strong action plan for the industry. This is crucial. Shipping carries about 90 per cent of all trade, and the industry accounts for around 3 per cent of humanity’s carbon emissions – roughly the same as Japan’s economy. The sector must play its part in tackling climate change.

At the IMO meeting in London, the 175 member nations agreed to reach net zero “by or around, that is, close to, 2050”, taking into account different national circumstances. They also agreed to “indicative checkpoints” to reduce the total annual greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 20 per cent by 2030, and strive for 30 per cent, compared with 2008. For 2040, members agreed to reduce emissions by at least 70 per cent, and strive for 80 per cent, compared with 2008. There was widespread support for a global levy on shipping emissions, including from the European Union and Pacific island nations, but it was decided the idea needed further discussion. Singapore will chair an IMO steering committee to examine the impact of different proposed economic measures, such as an emissions levy, and work with member states to finalise the assessment by 2024. The International Chamber of Shipping, which represents the world’s national ship owner associations, has backed a global levy, saying it would reduce the cost gap between conventional and new-generation cleaner marine fuels.