Shining light on youth mental health

A recent study has found a gap in parents’ understanding of youth mental health issues: Only about one in 10 parents observed signs of distress in their children, even though one in three adolescents reported such symptoms. These troubling figures were revealed by the Youth Epidemiology and Resilience study of 3,336 respondents aged 10 to 18, the first nationwide study of adolescents’ mental health and resilience. Data was collected from 2020 to 2022 for the study, which also looked at identity development and media activity.

The gap shown up by the study is a timely reminder for parents to develop a relationship with their children when they are still young so that when they enter the puberty years, they will have established channels of communication, conversation and understanding to fall back on during adolescent periods of mental stress. In a worrying sign, the study found that 12 per cent of respondents met the full criteria for having at least one disorder, including depressive and anxiety disorders.