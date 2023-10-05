Shanti Pereira’s golden sprint

Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira ended almost half a century of national waiting for a gold medal in track and field at the Asian Games when she won the women’s 200m crown in Hangzhou on Monday. The drought had been a painful one, but it was also instructive. Singapore’s last Asiad gold in athletics had come from Chee Swee Lee, the 400m champion at the 1974 Games in Teheran. Before that, Ng Liang Chiang, in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 1951 Games in New Delhi, had been the nation’s only other gold medallist.

This week, Pereira literally sprinted into the history books of Singapore sports, proving that even a long lull in the chase for gold can be ended by a confident, determined, disciplined and persevering athlete so long as her family, friends, the sports ecosystem and the nation at large invest their nurturing expectations in an exceptional person. This is what is instructive and indeed inspiring about her victory. It gives her a place in the charmed circle of local athletes who include swimmer Joseph Schooling, who clinched a gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Loh Kean Yew, who became the first Singaporean to win the badminton world championships in 2021. Pereira belongs to an elite club today.